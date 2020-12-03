Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation’s first ever online auction held Oct. 27 through Nov. 8 was deemed a success, raising $36,041 for TCMH Hospice of Care, officials announced. The fundraising total included cash and non-cash gifts.
Due to the pandemic, the online auction was held in place of the annual chili cook off event.
All of the funds raised during the event benefit TCMH Hospice of Care which provides end of life and grief support care for patients and their families in Texas County and the surrounding area.
“The success of this event would not have been possible without the incredible support from our sponsors and our community,” said foundation director Jay Gentry.
Support for the event came in many ways including critical sponsorships, merchandise donations, in-kind services and through the bidders who actively participated in the auction.
Corporate underwriters for the event were Progressive Ozark Bank, Ozark Independent Living and Associated Purchasing Services.
For the past 14 years, a beef purchased at the county fair to raise funds for Hospice of Care through the previous chili cook off events and this year’s online auction, has been donated by friends and family of the late Dr. I.C. and Margaret Keeney.
John and Jeannie Beltz of Willow Springs, David and Carol Keeney, and Steve and Diane Pierce carried that tradition forward again this year.
Prior to the inception of the cook off, the Keeney and Beltz families purchased a beef that was donated to Hospice of Care to raise funds for the organization.
The Healthcare Foundation has a designated Hospice Fund where the online auction funds and other donations to Hospice of Care are held.
For questions about the auction or to make a donation to TCMH Hospice of Care, contact the TCMH Healthcare Foundation at 417-967-1377.
