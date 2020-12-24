Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mtn. Home, Ark., will discontinue its Baxter Regional CARE App effective Dec. 31.
The mobile app will no longer be accessible, but other telehealth options will still be available through clinics and their providers, said officials.
The decision to discontinue the app came as telehealth visits outside the app began rising due to COVID-19 and urgent care app usage declined, officials explained. Many individual clinics and practices now offer the ability to schedule telehealth visits, which has shown to be a more efficient way for BRMC to offer telehealth services.
For more information, visit www.baxterregional.org/medical-services/telehealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.