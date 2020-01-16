Texas County Memorial Hospital has named Delilah Jones of Solo the December employee of the month.
Jones is a registered nurse in the intensive care unit, who has been employed at TCMH for five years. She was nominated for the award by her supervisor Theresa Gregg, medical surgical and ICU director.
“Delilah provides compassionate care to all of her patients and she has exceptional nursing skills,” Gregg said. “She is nonjudgmental, accountable for her actions and she knows when to ask for assistance.”
Gregg explained Jones consistently finds ways to help her coworkers, adding that all of the staff respect and appreciate her for all she does for the unit.
“Delilah is a fabulous employee and a huge asset to the ICU,” Gregg said. “She is so deserving of this award.”
As employee of the month, Jones received a certificate honoring her achievement, a pin, a special parking place in the TCMH lot, one day of paid vacation, a $50 gift card and gift certificates to Paws N Claws, D&L Florist, Blissful Nirvana Massage, Wehr Motors, Savor Grill and Big Red Car Wash. A reception will be held at the hospital in honor of Jones.
Jones is eligible for the 2020 TCMH employee of the year award.
