Texas County Memorial Hospital has named Shanda Melton, Mtn. Grove, the November employee of the month.
Melton is a registered nurse in the emergency department at TCMH, where she has been employed for 10 years. She was nominated for the award by leadership at TCMH.
“Shanda has been willing to work within multiple units during her shifts this past month,” Doretta Todd-Willis, TCMH chief nursing officer said. “She begins working her regular shift in the ER, but then ends up working the last part of her shift in med surg to help with our staffing needs.”
Todd-Willis explained that Melton has come to work with short notice, changing her plans to help cover nursing shifts. Melton is cross-trained to work in the emergency department, med surg and the intensive care unit.
“Shanda has been willing to do anything for TCMH,” Todd-Willis said. “She has excellent nursing skills and is very passionate about providing the best care possible to her patients.”
As employee of the month, Melton received a certificate honoring her achievement, a pin, a special parking place in the TCMH lot, one day of paid vacation, a $50 gift card and gift certificates to Paws N Claws, D&L Florist, Blissful Nirvana Massage, Wehr Motors, Savor Grill and Big Red Car Wash.
A reception will be held in her department to honor Melton, who is eligible for the 2021 TCMH employee of the year award.
