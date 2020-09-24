Since 2013, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical centers have joined forces with community organizations to cohost mental health summits in cities across the country.
“The collaboration increases effectiveness and expands care networks for veterans and their families, which broadens available resources and programs beyond what VA can provide,” says John J. Pershing VA Medical Center interim Director Paul Hopkins.
Summits involving Poplar Bluff’s VA Medical Center have also consistently added a special focus on suicide prevention.
“More than 42,000 deaths from suicide occur each year and suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States,” saidSuicide Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Becking. “Many people are unaware that veterans are 1.5 times more likely to die by suicide than non-veteran adults,” she added. “We want to take every opportunity to spread the word about suicide prevention resources.”
This year, the summit will add a third topic: caregiver support.
“The RAND Military Caregivers study determined that 5.5 million American caregivers are veteran caregivers, and that they report increased stress, anxiety and sleep deprivation as a result of caregiving,” said Caregiver Support Program coordinator and social worker Vicki Burns. “Eligible caregivers of veterans who enroll in VA’s program have access to education and training, counseling and coaching. In addition, caregivers can participate in support services and take advantage of VA home and community-based care. This summit can introduce caregivers to options.”
The 2020 summit will feature a veteran and caregiver panel discussion of “What Works in Recovery,” as well as presentations on “Whole Health/Suicide Prevention Integration,” “Caregiver Support and Medication Safety” and “Managing Stress in the Workplace.”
“Conversations about these topics are going on all over America,” said Dr. Sandra Jackson, local recovery coordinator and one of the summit’s organizers. “We hope the summit will provide information that will facilitate those discussions.”
Community experts who will be participating include Dr. Jennifer McDonald from Madison, Wisc,. social worker Harrison Sand with the Greater Missouri Chapter of Alzheimer’s Association and professional counselor Bobbi Summers with Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center.
“We have every confidence that summit attendees will find the event and resources helpful,” said Jackson.
The summit event will be held virtually from 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. It is free and open to everyone, but a special invitation is extended to veterans, their family members and community providers.
The summit can be accessed at va-eerc-ees.adobeconnect.com/pbmhspcsprogram or by dialing 800-767-1750 and using participant code 26132#.
John J. Pershing VA Medical Center’s Chief of Mental Health Sharon Sorrell, welcomes community attendees. “We encourage everyone who can benefit from the information to attend the summit,” she said. “This includes veterans and their families, local mental health providers, education staff, clergy, medical professionals — the whole community; there will be something for everyone.”
Sorrell added that social workers will receive contact hours for attending.
“The key purpose of the Mental Health/Suicide Prevention/Caregiver Summit is to bring together key stakeholders within VA and the community to address mental health, suicide prevention and to support the people that take care of our veterans every day,” concluded Hopkins. “We hope our veterans and their caregivers will decide to join the discussion.”
