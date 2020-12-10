Through Dec. 23, the Baxter Regional Auxiliary will host its annual gift wrapping fundraiser. The event will be held from 8 a.m. 5o 4 p.m. daily in the Baxter Regional Medical Center Main Lobby in Mtn. Home, Ark. The event will close at noon Dec. 23.
Pricing may vary depending on the size of the gift, and forms along with instructions will be available at the gift wrapping center. Patrons may drop their gifts off with the volunteers, who will tell patrons when the gifts will be available for pick up.
Proceeds from the fundraiser, along with other Auxiliary projects, benefit hospital equipment needs and special services.
For more information, contact Baxter Regional Volunteer Services at 870-508-1064.
