Texas County Memorial Hospital has received a grant from the Missouri Foundation for Health (MFH) that will give the local hospital the ability to “result” coronavirus tests in-house, hospital board members learned at their monthly meeting.
The fully funded grant totaling $90,218 will cover the costs of the BioFire Dual Analyzer, respiratory verification kit and enough chemical reagents to complete between 300 and 400 tests for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The test results generated from the new equipment will be available in as little as 45 minutes to an hour.
Currently TCMH has tested 27 patients for COVID-19 and all results have returned as negative. The hospital has struggled to obtain the test results for each of the patients tested in a timely manner, prompting the hospital to begin looking for options that might be available, officials explained.
Although many of the recent COVID-19 test results have come in about two days, some of the first tests the hospital sent out took nearly two weeks, causing unnecessary stress for the patients who had to wait.
Many healthcare organizations including area physician clinics, Salem District Memorial Hospital, nursing facilities and health departments from Douglas, Shannon, Texas and Wright counties will be able to send their COVID-19 tests directly to the TCMH laboratory for immediate processing to help cut down on the delayed turnaround times rural areas have been facing.
“We are very pleased to be able to offer this service to our community,” said hospital CEO Wes Murray.
Murray added that in addition to the COVID-19 testing capabilities, the new analyzer will give the hospital laboratory the ability to process blood culture identification (BCID) and GI panels.
The BCID and GI panels are commonly ordered by TCMH providers, but they have always had to be sent out for processing in the past, adding delays to patient care, he explained.
Murray mentioned that Jay Gentry, TCMH Healthcare Foundation director, did a phenomenal job working with other healthcare organizations in the community and MFH to make the grant possible.
TCMH anticipates to have the new laboratory equipment in place and fully operational by mid May.
Based in St. Louis, MFH is an independent philanthropic foundation dedicated to improving the health of the uninsured and underserved in the region. TCMH has received grants for other projects from MFH in the past.
OTHER BOARD BUSINESS
Linda Pamperien, TCMH chief financial officer presented the financial report for the month of March.
“Overall revenues were down $469,944 in March from our budgeted expectations,” Pamperien said. “Inpatient volumes were up $264,225 and outpatient revenue was down $817,657 for the month.”
TCMH ended the month with a negative bottom line of $700,764.63 and year-to-date with a negative bottom line of $593,794.98.
Pamperien mentioned that the hospital had about 57 days' worth of cash on hand at the end of March.
“Despite our decreased volumes, we are holding our own and doing everything we can to run as lean as possible,” Pamperien said.
Hospital administrative leaders say they are looking at all government funding that might be available to help support the hospital during the COVID-19 crisis.
Murray announced to the board members that Dr. Matthew Brown officially accepted the physician director position for TCMH Emergency Department effective last Friday.
Brown will continue his clinic practice in addition to the new directorship role for the hospital.
Also present at the meeting were Public Relations Director Rachel Davis; Quality Director Amanda Turpin; Dr. Linda Milholen; board members Dr. Jim Perry and Omanez Fockler; Alan Branstetter; and Jay Loveland and guest Taylor.
The next meeting of the TCMH board of trustees is at noon May 26 in the hospital boardroom.
