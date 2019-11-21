Melissa Wright, MD, board-certified family practice physician has joined the medical team at Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) Thayer/Mammoth Spring Family Medicine, 1375 Nettleton Ave., Thayer, and 260 Main St., Mammoth Spring, Ark.
Dr. Wright previously practiced at White River Health Systems and NEA Baptist Clinic both in Arkansas. She received her medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, and completed a Family Medicine Residency at the University of Tennessee. Wright has also earned a qualification in headache medicine from the National Headache Foundation.
After many years in Jonesboro, Wright and her husband have relocated to Cherokee Village, Ark. She said her husband looks forward to enjoying the area’s golf courses. She enjoys all that the Spring River area offers as well as the opportunity to garden at their new home.
When Dr. Wright considered joining the OMC Medical Group, she said she was very impressed by the way everyone worked as a team at OMC.
“Everyone gets along so well, and I wanted to be in that kind of environment,” she said.
“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Wright to the OMC family,” said Pam Ream, vice president of OMC Medical Group. “Her years of family practice experience and service to the local community, make her an excellent provider for our Mammoth Spring and Thayer patients.”
Wright joins nurse practitioners Leslie Batterton and Sheila Marler.
OMC's family medicine clinics are committed to improving the quality of life for all the people in the region through accessible healthcare services. Services available for adults and children include women’s health, treatment for headache, chronic care management, disease prevention and health promotion, Workman’s Comp, physicals/wellness exams, lab and digital X-ray, 340B prescription assistance, laceration repair and minor office procedures.
Patients are seen from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information or to make an appointment, please call OMC Thayer/Mammoth Spring at 417-264-7136.
Ozarks Medical Center is a system of care encompassing nine primary care and 16 specialty clinics, along with complete rehabilitation, behavioral healthcare, and home care services. While the 114-bed acute care hospital cares for more than 5,400 admissions, the entire medical system has more than 364,000 patient visits annually, in South Central Missouri and Northern Arkansas. For more information about OMC, visit www.ozarksmedicalcenter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.