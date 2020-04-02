Community organizations in and surrounding West Plains have graciously contributed new personal protective equipment to Ozarks Medical Center amid the COVID-19 outbreak, say hospital officials.
Personal protective equipment refers to protective gloves, face shields, goggles, face masks and/or respirators or other equipment designed to protect the wearer from injury or the spread of infection or illness.
OMC is building an adequate supply of personal protective equipment and continues to receive more every day through approved suppliers, generous donations from individuals and organizations, and the government, say officials.
In the current economical environment, the global supply chain continues to be uncertain, officials note, so the hospital system will continue to seek additional resources to build its cache.
To donate new or unused personal protective equipment, contact the OMC Foundation at 853-5200.
Ozarks Medical Center is a system of care encompassing eight primary care and 17 specialty clinics, along with complete rehabilitation, behavioral healthcare and home care services. While the 114-bed acute care hospital cares for more than 5,400 admissions, the entire medical system has more than 364,000 patient visits annually in south central Missouri and northern Arkansas. For more information about OMC, visit www.OzarksMedicalCenter.com.
