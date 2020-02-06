Texas County Memorial Hospital department directors and staff received favorable feedback from surveyors with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, officials announced during the hospital board’s January meeting.
The state surveyors returned to the county hospital Jan. 8 to conduct a Medicare/State Licensure Revisit Survey and were extremely impressed with everything they observed, officials reported.
The initial survey took place Oct. 22. Opportunities for improvements were identified and department directors and their staff immediately jumped into action, said officials. Changes were made to processes, written policies revised and some staff received additional education.
The revisit that occurred earlier this month was the final step in the survey review process.
“The surveyors were very pleased with the changes that were made,” Doretta Todd-Willis, TCMH chief nursing officer reported. “They were impressed that our staff took the survey seriously and immediately began taking steps to correct the areas that required attention.”
Todd-Willis added that the surveyors praised the leadership of TCMH CEO Wes Murray and his compassion for patients and staff.
Amanda Turpin, quality director, noted the confidence level of staff during the revisit was greatly improved.
“The staff learned a lot from the first visit and were very prepared for the revisit,” she said. “This experience gave them a greater sense of ownership in their respective departments and the surveyors could feel the difference.”
“Doretta and Amanda are solely responsible for the success of the recent survey,” Murray said. “They worked diligently with the department directors and our staff to implement the necessary changes and provide education.”
Murray explained the staff took a lot away from the survey and implemented everything they learned, adding that the staff did a fabulous job.
Todd-Willis noted that the revisit survey was the best one TCMH has ever received.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services performs yearly surveys of hospitals to make sure they are in compliance with Medicare and state licensure regulations for Missouri hospitals.
TCMH was overdue for a state survey, officials noted. The last one took place in 2015.
DOCTOR RECRUITMENT
Physician recruiting efforts have continued to stay a high priority in 2020. Physicians and administrative leaders recently had the privilege of welcoming full-scope family medicine resident Dr. Paulo Michelini into the community.
Michelini is interested in working at TCMH because of his desire to do full-scope family medicine work including obstetrics, in a rural area. Michelini and his wife Heather spent time with members of the medical staff at TCMH and toured the community during their visit to Houston.
Should Michelini decide to join TCMH, he would be available to start practicing in the summer of 2021.
FINANCIAL UPDATES
A $125,000 Federal Emergency Management Association grant request for a new generator to power obstetrics, laboratory, cardiopulmonary, the new surgery area as well as several other hospital departments is moving from the initial notice of interest level to the development of a formal grant application.
Board members unanimously passed a resolution to agree to cover $31,250 of the new generator cost if FEMA approves the request.
Funding for the grant will not be known until next fall.
Linda Pamperien, TCMH chief financial officer presented the financial report for the month of December.
Revenues were down for the month on both the inpatient and outpatient sides.
“Overall revenues were down $1,042,148 in December from our budgeted expectations,” Pamperien said. “Inpatient volumes were down $175,339 and outpatient revenue was down $767,901 for the month.”
TCMH closed out the month of December with total gross operating revenue of $5,986,048.04 with net revenues after reductions and contractuals being $2,886,695.22.
TCMH ended the month of December with a negative bottom line of $93,349.93 and ended the year with a loss of $2,116,806.50.
FLU MITIGATION
Due to the recent spike in the number of influenza cases in Texas County and the surrounding area, TCMH has implemented visitor restrictions in the patient care areas of the hospital.
TCMH officials are asking anyone younger than 14 or experiencing flu-like symptoms to refrain from entering patient care areas. The number of visitors allowed in patient rooms is now limited to two people at a time. Patient safety is always the number one priority.
Present at the meeting were Rachel Davis with public relations; Dr. Linda Milholen; baord members Dr. Jim Perry, Omanez Fockler and Janet Wiseman and guest William Mahoney with CoxHealth; Murray, Pamperien; Todd-Willis; and Turpin.
Board members Allan Branstetter and Jay Loveland were not present .
The next meeting of the TCMH board of trustees will be held at noon Feb. 25 in the hospital boardroom.
