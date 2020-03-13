If you have questions about exposure or symptoms, call 877-435-8411 to be screened before going to the emergency department or your primary care provider. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and experts at Ozarks Medical Center, there are some important steps for prevention:
• Practice hand hygiene all the time. It’s crucial. Wash with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Using hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol is an effective alternative. Both should be done frequently. • Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Practice the 6-foot rule. If you must be in a public space and notice someone ill, keep that distance to lessen your risk. • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
• CDC does not recommend that people who are well should wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. • Face masks should be used by people who show symptoms to help prevent the spread of diseases.
These guidelines are similar to those that would be in place for a tough flu season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.