Texas County Memorial Hospital has named Jasmine Davis, of Cabool, the May employee of the month.
Davis is the secretary in the cardiopulmonary rehabilitation department and has been employed at TCMH for three years. Lauren Toman, cardiopulmonary department director, nominated Davis for the award.
“During some of the changes implemented due to COVID-19, Jasmine volunteered to help screen patients and visitors at the hospital entrance,” Toman said. “Even though her new role was stressful at times, she handled the transition beautifully.”
Toman added that since Davis has worked in her department, she has always checked in with her and offered to help with anything that she might need.
“Jasmine always has a smile on her face and she is a team player,” Toman said. “TCMH is lucky to have her.”
As employee of the month, Davis received a certificate honoring her achievement, a pin, a special parking place in the TCMH lot, a day of paid vacation, a $50 gift card and gift certificates to Paws N Claws, D&L Florist, Blissful Nirvana Massage, Wehr Motors, Savor Grill and Big Red Car Wash. A reception will be held in her department to honor Davis.
Davis is eligible for the 2020 TCMH employee of the year award.
