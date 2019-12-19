The Ozarks Cancer Crusade Gatsby Gala was a lovely evening held at the West Plains Civic Center on Saturday, Nov. 9.
The event featured heartwarming guest speakers including Dr. Charles Morgan, our favorite oncologist, Denny and Leona Losurdo – both patients and caregivers who use Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) as their home hospital — and Dianne Richardson who gave a phenomenal account of how well the OMC Cancer Treatment Center cares for its people.
Guests danced the night away, were fabulously entertained by Caduceus – The Doctors Band who took us through decades of music recognizable by all and dined on a lovely dinner served by Colton’s Steak House & Grill.
During the event, it was announced that Corn-Fed Rascal restaurant in Alton was the biggest supporter of gold links which were purchased by the community in honor and remembering cancer patients. The restaurant, alone, sold over $1,236 of these $1 links to remember that our neighbors affected by cancer are truly important to us all.
All of the contributions from both the Gatsby Gala and link sales will go directly to the OMC Foundation Cancer Crusade Fund which benefits oncology patients treated at OMC who need financial assistance during their treatments.
The Ozarks Medical Center Foundation, established in 1998 as a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) with a local board of directors, serves as a liaison between the donor and OMC to assist the hospital in providing excellent healthcare to the communities it serves. For more information or to make a gift to the OMC Foundation at any time of the year, please call 853-5200.
