Texas County Memorial Hospital (TCMH) has named Shelly Rust of Hartville the August employee of the month.
Rust is a registered nurse (RN) in the medical surgical department. She has been employed at TCMH for one year. Rust was nominated for the award by her supervisor, Theresa Gregg, medical surgical and intensive care unit director.
“Shelly has a caring and loving spirit that encompasses her work,” Gregg said. “It is evident in the way that she treats those around her, including patients and her coworkers.”
Gregg mentioned that Rust is always willing to lend a hand and was instrumental in the development of “welcome bags” for pediatric patients that are admitted to the medical surgical floor.
“Shelly is conscientious about her work and always ensures that her tasks are completed to the very best of her ability,” Gregg explained.
Gregg noted that Rust’s positive attitude makes her a very valuable asset to the medical surgical team and to TCMH.
As employee of the month, Rust received a certificate honoring her achievement; a pin; a special parking place in the TCMH lot; one day of paid vacation; a $50 gift card, and gift certificates to Paws N Claws, D&L Florist, Blissful Nirvana Massage, Wehr Motors, Savor Grill and Big Red Car Wash. A reception will be held at the hospital in her honor.
Rust is eligible for the 2019 TCMH employee of the year award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.