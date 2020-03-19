The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children launched the highly anticipated pilot No. 1 in the statewide rollout of eWIC, an electronic benefits transfer card which provides a more convenient way for WIC participants to shop for WIC foods.
The eWIC technology was released March 2 in the counties of Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Cooper, Howard, Miller, Moniteau and Osage in central Missouri. This was the first step in statewide implementation for all WIC clinics and authorized WIC retailers.
The pilot phase of eWIC will last until June, expanding on March 30 to the second pilot phase in the counties of Benton, Camden, Chariton, Dallas, Gasconade, Hickory, Laclede, Maries, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Pettis, Phelps, Pike, Pulaski, Ralls, Randolph and Saline.
Statewide rollout will occur in June and July, with full implementation completed by Aug. 1, said Missouri WIC officials.
The new eWIC card will decrease time at the checkout, provide flexibility to purchase WIC-approved food as needed and provide all household benefits on one card. Sue Wilman, the Nutritionist at the Cooper County Public Health Department, expressed excitement about the eWIC card.
"Our participants are excited because it will be a lot easier when they shop at the store,” said Cooper.
WIC provides services at 118 local agencies throughout Missouri and serves over 100,000 financially eligible women, infants and children younger than age 5. These families shop at over 600 authorized WIC retailers throughout Missouri.
Missouri WIC offers participant-centered nutrition education, supplemental food, breastfeeding support, and referrals to health care.
For more information about WIC, visit wic.mo.gov or call 800-TEL-LINK (800-835-5465).
