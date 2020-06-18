Mercy’s hospitalized patients are now allowed to have one visitor per day, officials announce.
This is effective at Mercy St. Francis Hospital in Mtn. View, as well as Mercy hospitals in Springfield, Aurora, Cassville and Lebanon.
Visitors will have their temperature taken and must answer COVID-19-related questions, and should bring and wear a mask during their time inside the facilities, say officials
For now, to promote social distancing, Mercy’s clinic and outpatient visitor restrictions remain in place. In those locations, adult patients cannot have a visitor with them at their appointments, with the exception of interpreters, medical decision-makers, those necessary to ensure patients receive care, and young children with parents/guardians if child care is not available, officials explain.
“Our patients and their loved ones have been so understanding of our recent policies, which were designed to limit the risk of COVID-19 infections among our patients and caregivers,” says Craig McCoy, president of Mercy Springfield Communities. “Mercy recognizes how important family and friends are to a patient’s recovery, and we’re so pleased to be able to welcome them back into our hospitals.”
Mercy will continue to monitor COVID-19 infections in our area and make adjustments as necessary.
