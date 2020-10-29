Texas County Memorial Hospital named Dieu Phillips, of Licking, the September employee of the month.
Phillips is an aide in the dietary department. She has been employed at TCMH for 11 years. Elaine Koch, dietary director, nominated Phillips for the award.
“Dieu is one of the most delightful employees to work with,” Koch said.
Koch explained that Phillips takes pride in all that she does, including trying to please everyone from patients to fellow staff members.
“I know that Dieu has switched scheduled work days with other staff just to help them out,” Koch said.
Koch mentioned that in addition to being able to perform any job in the dietary department, Phillips does an amazing job cutting fresh pineapple.
“Watching Dieu cut a pineapple is like watching an artist sculpt,” Koch said.
As employee of the month, Phillips received a certificate honoring her achievement, a pin, a special parking place in the TCMH lot, one day of paid vacation, a $50 gift card and gift certificates to Paws N Claws, D&L Florist, Blissful Nirvana Massage, Wehr Motors, Savor Grill and Big Red Car Wash. A reception will be held in her department to honor Phillips.
Phillips is eligible for the 2020 TCMH employee of the year award.
