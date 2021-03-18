Texas County Memorial Hospital’s Healthcare Foundation is participating in Give Ozarks Day: Rally for Recovery, a regionwide online giving day presented by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and Bass Pro Shops on Tuesday.
Online donations to the Healthcare Foundation can be made from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at GiveOzarks.org.
The funds raised will be used to support the hospital’s Medivan, a nonemergency transportation service. Two Medivans service the medical transportation needs of all portions of Texas County and some outlying areas.
Individuals of all ages who are unable to transport themselves because of income, age, disability or the inability to drive may contact the Medivan for a ride to a healthcare provider, the hospital or the pharmacy. The Medivan is wheelchair accessible and equipped for child safety seats.
In 2020, the Medivan made 944 trips and covered 33,000 miles to get area patients to and from their healthcare destinations, said officials.
Despite the low-cost fares already offered to patients who need to use the transportation services of the Medivan, there are still those who cannot afford to pay for their ride.
TCMH officials say they understand the significance of the service the Medivan provides and works diligently to find alternative ways to help fund the service, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay. That is where Give Ozarks Day comes in.
The TCMH Healthcare Foundation is participating in Give Ozarks Day in an effort to help sustain the Medivan service for those unable to pay for their ride.
For each donor to its project, the foundation will have a chance to win one of the $5,000 hourly prizes provided by event sponsors. The event is powered by CauseMomentum.org, the CFO’s crowdfunding platform.
While the giving campaign is underway, donors can go to causemomentum.org/projects/tcmh-medivan to complete a basic credit-card donation. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by the IRS.
For more information about the TCMH Healthcare Foundation, visit www.tcmhfoundation.org.
The foundation is a nonprofit partner of the CFO, which is hosting Give Ozarks Day with presenting sponsor Bass Pro Shops, Burrell Behavioral Health, Central Bank and Central Trust Co., the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation managed by Commerce Trust, the Darr Family Foundation, Great Southern Bank, Guaranty Bank, the Hatch Foundation, Legacy Bank, Ollis/Akers/Arney and SFC Bank. KY3/KSPR is the media sponsor for the event.
The CFO is a regional public charitable foundation established in 1973 that provides asset and resource development, grantmaking and public leadership through a network of donors, 52 regional affiliate foundations and more than 600 nonprofit partners across central and southern Missouri.
