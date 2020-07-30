In an effort to reconnect with the community and spread awareness of the organization, representatives of the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks (BCFO) have been hosting what they call "road shows."
One such road show stopped Tuesday afternoon at the West Plains Country Club to talk with West Plains Rotarians during the group's weekly luncheon meeting. Former local television news anchor and current CEO of BCFO Joe Daues presented information to attendees about the organization and what it does for residents of Howell County, as well as services it offers.
“For those who qualify, we provide free screening mammograms, and for those who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, we can help cover some expenses such as rent, utility bills, car insurance and other nonmedical costs,” Daues said. He added that BCFO also has a children’s fund to help with many aspects of childcare for families affected by breast cancer.
“Our goal is to improve screening rates for breast cancer and help provide financial security for those afflicted by breast cancer,” he said.
Daues explained that, since he started working for BCFO in June 2019, he has found his work challenging, yet rewarding, knowing how the organization has helped so many in the Ozarks in their fight against breast cancer.
“One thing that separates us from other breast cancer charities is that all of our funds are raised locally and spent locally,” Daues said. “We also manage five license bureaus in the state and they completely pay for our operating costs.”
Because operating costs are covered by the income from those license bureaus, Daues said, money raised in donations goes to paying for the programs BCFO offers.
“It’s about making sure the money that is donated goes directly to the people who need the help,” he said.
He added that the BCFO has contracts with 16 regional hospitals, including Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains, to provide the screening mammograms.
To qualify for a free screening mammogram a person has to be at least 40 years old, however, younger individuals with a family history of breast cancer can qualify. For example, if a relative had breast cancer at 35, a person could qualify for a free screening mammogram at 30 years old.
BCFO services are also not limited to just women, according to Daues.
“Many people don’t know, but men can also be afflicted with breast cancer,” he said. “Statistics show that one in 1,000 men can be diagnosed with breast cancer.”
According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates for 2019, there are a little over 40,000 people who reside in Howell County. The number of men in the county age 40 and older is around 8,600, meaning that, statistically, there could be eight or nine men in the county who have breast cancer.
“Education and early detection is extremely important,” Daues said. “Early detection greatly improves your chances of successfully fighting breast cancer.”
According to the National Breast Cancer Research Foundation, when breast cancer is detected early and is in the localized stage, the five-year relative survival rate is close to 100%.
Though the BCFO offers free screening mammograms, it currently doesn’t offer free diagnostic mammograms, which use ultrasound and give a more detailed picture of the cancer.
Daues said that he would like to see the BCFO expand its partnerships and its coverage area. Currently the organization's reach covers over 30 counties in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
For more information on the BCFO, visit www.bcfo.org or call 417-862-3838.
