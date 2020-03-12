Though there has only been one case of new coronavirus confirmed in Missouri and six in Arkansas, officials in both states are taking proactive measures in hopes of stemming the spread of the disease.
A St. Louis college student tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday; on Thursday, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced his administration had ordered the two-week closure of public schools in four counties. The announcement comes a day after a patient in Pine Bluff, near Little Rock, was found to have the disease; five more patients were identified Thursday, the Associated Press reports.
And though both cases are close to 200 miles away, residents of south central Missouri and northern Arkansas are feeling the effects of the preventative measures.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) has suspended all music activities across the state starting today, according to West Plains R-7 Communications and Community Relations Director Lana Snodgras. The announcement was made Thursday, during the first day of the District Music Festival hosted in West Plains. Typically about two dozen schools participate in the annual event.
The choir and band competitions set for Thursday were allowed to continue, but it was unknown at press time if Friday’s performances would be rescheduled.
Dora High School’s basketball team was still set to play in the Class 1 semifinals against Jefferson High School Thursday evening in Springfield, but shortly before noon, district officials posted to social media that tickets would be limited.
“MSHSAA just called, and they are only giving us 150 tickets. Those tickets are going to immediate family and if there are any left they will go to grandparents,” read the post. “If you do not get a ticket you will not get into the game.”
“We are sorry for the late notice, but we just got notified,” the post concluded.
Some who replied in comments and shares were already en route to Springfield or had already arrived and reserved hotel rooms for the occasion.
For those still in town, however, Dora High School’s gym will be open for fans to cheer their Falcons on. Tipoff is at 6:50 p.m.
No third place game will be held Friday, only championship games, officials said.
Elsewhere in the Ozarks, the Missouri National Archery in Schools Program State Tournament set for March 19 through 21 in Branson has been canceled. Officials with the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation announced Thursday the tournament will be changed to a virtual format.
Officials with Drury University in Springfield said the school has opted to delay the resumption of classes for a week after spring break; in-person and online classes are planned to start back up March 30. In addition, travel for most athletic competitions has been suspended, except for NCAA and GLVC championship games.
Noting that, at the time of the statement, there were no confirmed cases of the virus in Greene County or with connections to the university, President Tim Cloyd said the university is heeding the advice of public health officials to “assume the virus is likely already present in the local population.”
“Taking mitigating action is designed to slow the spread of the virus,” said Cloyd in a statement released Thursday morning. “The university does not take such action lightly and we are taking it out of an abundance of caution for health and safety.”
Missouri State University in Springfield has also suspended athletic competitions outside of the NCAA, officials announced Thursday. A public health advisory issued earlier in the day by the university said that, while campuses are not closing, students should take books and computers with them over spring break, and faculty should plan alternative instruction methods.
University officials said decisions will be made using information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Springfield-Greene County Health Department.
In Arkansas, Mammoth Spring school officials issued a public statement reminding parents to keep children home in the case of fever or respiratory issues, and announced that Alternate Methods of Instruction (AMI) plans had been sent home with students Wednesday evening, in the event of a future decision to close schools.
“We have updated our AMI lessons so that a school closure would not negatively affect the educational instruction at the Mammoth Spring School District,” said officials. “The AMI plans were sent home today, but we all hope that we do not have to use them. Our intention is to keep everything within our district as normal as possible for as long as possible.”
Administration also asked parents to keep in mind that traveling outside of the state is strongly discouraged at this time, and advised parents to consider that in making spring break plans.
Secretary of State John Thurston on Thursday announced that he has ordered the closure of the State Capitol to the public, effective today.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
The virus was declared by the WHO to be a pandemic on Wednesday.
