Mercy St. Francis Hospital has been a cornerstone of the Mtn. View area for more than 60 years.
As a key provider of health care to local residents, the hospital is dedicated to improving the quality of care available close to home, say officials. To highlight that and provide opportunities for free and low-cost screenings, Mercy St. Francis will host a week full of educational events beginning Oct. 21.
Through the week the community is invited to attend a variety of open houses, blessings and presentations. Topics range from basic tips on balanced diets and cardiac health to cutting edge care through vHospitalists and vStroke. The vHospitalist and Stroke programs use high-tech cameras and other technology so specialists can see and evaluate local patients “virtually.”
On Oct. 22, Mercy St. Francis will offer blood pressure and heart rate checks, oxygen saturations and weight and lung volume tests for free. Then on Oct. 24, individuals can participate in reduced-cost lab screenings such as thyroid and average blood glucose tests for five dollars, prostate cancer screenings for $10 and comprehensive health panels for $15.
SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES
Monday, Oct. 21
1 p.m. – Palliative care room open house and blessing.
1-3 p.m. – Presentation: vHospitalist and Swing Bed Program, which enables patients to recover close to home.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
8-9 a.m. – Free blood pressure and heart rate checks, oxygen saturations and weight and lung volume tests.
9-10 a.m. – Presentation: What to Expect During a Colonoscopy or EGD.
1-3 p.m. – Patient Access Advanced Directive assistance.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
2-3 p.m. – Presentation: Breast Cancer and Mammography.
4-6 p.m. – Therapy open house.
Thursday, Oct. 24
7-9 a.m. – Reduced-cost lab screenings.
8-9 a.m. – Presentation: Tips to Improve Your Cardiac Health.
10-11 a.m. – Presentation: How to Build a Well-Balanced Diet.
Friday, Oct. 25
10-11 a.m. – Presentation: Opioid and Antibiotic Stewardship.
1-3 p.m. – Patient Access Advanced Directive assistance.
