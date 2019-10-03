Every fall a new group of Practical Nursing (LPN) students graduate from Texas County Technical College and begin working as LPNs.
This year, 23 students received their Practical Nursing certificate Aug. 24 at Souls Harbor Church in Houston. Many of these graduates, and those before them, are from the Houston area and are giving back to their community by filling open nursing positions in local hospitals and facilities.
The Practical Nursing Class of 2019 graduates: Katrina Benuska, Salem; Melissa Kile, Winona; Demi Evans, Hartville; Paige Shepherd, Cabool; Chelsea Butherus, Licking; Cherie Pierce, St. James; Amy Black, Rolla; Smoki Nash, Birch Tree; Taylor Ingram, Rolla; Bayle Herrin, Houston; Taylor Huckabay, Mtn. Grove; Alishia McAfee, Salem; Jackie Reinbott, Salem; Kimberly Randolph, Mtn. View; Justine Wolfe, St. Robert; Jennifer Pollard, Salem; Shay Cook, Houston; Donna Counts, Eminence; Terri Richards, Houston; Ashley Esquivel, Salem; Mariah Kean, Rolla; Jeannie Cook, Salem; and Nicholas Tank, Gainsville.
The graduates completed three intense semesters at TCTC for 48 weeks. The LPN program includes an in-depth curriculum that prepares students to pass the licensure exam and work as a successful LPN. Graduates completed classes including Anatomy and Physiology, Lifespan Development, Fundamentals of Nursing, Pharmacology, Human Nutrition, Medical Surgical Nursing, Maternal Child Nursing and Mental and Community Health.
Since graduation, the Class of 2019 has been studying and taking the NCLEX-PN exam. Graduates can begin working in long term care facilities, clinics, hospitals and other facilities once they pass the licensure exam.
The next LPN program begins in August 2020 and applications are now being accepted. There are no prerequisites for the program. For nurses who are already LPNs, the next Accelerated LPN to RN program begins in May 2020. If interested in the upcoming programs, call 417-967-5466.
