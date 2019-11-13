Texas County Memorial Hospital (TCMH) has named Jessica Gettys of Houston the October employee of the month.
Gettys is a pharmacist in the hospital pharmacy. She has been employed at TCMH for one year and was nominated for the award by leadership at TCMH.
“Jessica is passionate about patient education and her entrepreneurial spirit is helping us make great improvements to patient care,” said hospital CEO Wes Murray.
Gettys received the opportunity to return to work in her hometown last year when an opening at the hospital became available.
“I always desired to be closer to home,” Gettys said. “When the opportunity at TCMH opened, I felt a strong pull to come home and give back to the community that raised me.”
Gettys mentioned the continuing education that she is able to receive through pharmacological conferences is crucial to her work as a pharmacist.
“It is so important to see what other pharmacists in healthcare organizations across the U.S. are doing so we can learn from each other and stay current on standardized patient care,” she said.
Gettys explained she loves getting to educating patients face-to-face before they leave the hospital.
“My goal is to help them get better quickly and reduce their chances of getting readmitted,” she said. “The bedside patient interaction is why I really enjoy working in the hospital environment.”
As employee of the month, Gettys received a certificate honoring her achievement; a pin; a special parking place in the TCMH lot; one day of paid vacation; a $50 gift card; and gift certificates to Paws N Claws, D&L Florist, Blissful Nirvana Massage, Wehr Motors, Savor Grill and Big Red Car Wash. A reception will be held at the hospital in honor of Gettys.
Gettys is eligible for the 2019 TCMH employee of the year award.
