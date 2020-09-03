Dr. Mufaddal Najmuddin, board-certified pathologist, has joined Ozarks Medical Center Pathology through Boyce and Bynum Pathology Professional Services.
Pathology is a wide-ranging field of medicine that studies many different types of diseases. It is considered a bridge between science and medicine examining the causes and effects of diseases, especially the branch of medicine that deals with the laboratory examination of samples of body tissue for diagnostic or forensic purposes. A pathologist helps other healthcare providers reach diagnoses and is an important member of the treatment team.
Dr. Najmuddin completed a surgical pathway fellowship as well as serving as a clinical instructor at the University of Texas medical branch, Galveston. He completed a cytopathology fellowship at the University of Minnesota Laboratory Sciences and Pathology, Minnesota.
Najmuddin completed a residency in anatomic and clinical pathology at Saint Louis University. He earned a master of science in medical genetics from the University of Glasgow, United Kingdom, and his medical degree from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal University, Karnataka, India.
In his personal time, Najmuddin is an avid musician who sings and plays many different instruments. He is involved with “Music for a Cause,” an annual music festival that raises funds for social causes in Singapore. He relocated to West Plains along with his wife and two children.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Najmuddin as the new director of OMC Pathology,” said Josh Reeves, executive director of operations. “His expertise will provide invaluable support to our providers across all of OMC’s specialties.”
OMC provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and anatomical pathology services designed to meet all laboratory testing needs onsite or by arrangement with qualified outside laboratories. The core testing laboratory is located in the hospital located at 1100 Kentucky Ave., West Plains, with additional limited testing available at most OMC Family Medicine clinics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.