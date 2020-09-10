Baxter Regional Medical Center welcomes orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Donald Franklin MD, to its medical staff.
Franklin has joined the Mtn. Home, Ark., Knox Orthopaedics team alongside Dr. Thomas Knox, Dr. Russ Rauls, and Dr. Jason McConnell.
Dr. Franklin originally obtained his Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from the Samford University in Birmingham, Ala., and went on to complete his medical degree from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine in Memphis, Tenn. He then completed his orthopaedic surgery residency at Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics in Memphis and his orthopaedic sports medicine fellowship at the Taos Orthopaedic Institute in Taos, N.M.
Franklin is a physician for the U.S. Skiing and Snowboarding Association.
He is accepting new patients at Knox Orthopaedics, located at 3 Medical Plaza, Mtn. Home. For more information, call 870-424-3400.
