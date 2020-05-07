Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mtn. Home, Ark., welcomes Dr. Raymond Bandy Jr. to its medical staff and to the new Baxter Regional Internal Medicine & Infectious Disease Clinic.
Bandy has recently relocated to Mtn. Home from northwest Arkansas, where he has practiced as an internal medicine and infectious diseases physician since 2006.
After graduating summa cum laude from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Bandy attended the University of Missouri School of Medicine in Columbia. He completed an internal medicine residency at University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in Tulsa and an infectious diseases fellowship at Louisiana State University in New Orleans.
Bandy also attended seminary, completing the medical missions program through the M.Div studies division at Southwestern Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. He has been practicing since 1987 and is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
The Baxter Regional Internal Medicine & Infectious Disease Clinic is now open and accepting new patients. The clinic will focus on internal medicine and infectious diseases, and is located at 310 Buttercup, Suite C, in Mtn. Home.
To make an appointment, call the Baxter Regional Internal Medicine & Infectious Disease Clinic at 870-508-7450.
