Crisis counselors with Show Me Hope Missouri and Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health, are available to any Missouri resident experiencing stress or emotional strain due to COVID-19.
Show Me Hope is Missouri’s free and confidential counseling program offered in response to a disaster or critical event. Counselors are based in the areas they serve to teach coping and stress management skills to anyone dealing with anxiety and uncertainty caused by COVID-19.
The regional affiliate, Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health, serves 21 counties including Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Texas Shannon and Wright.
The Show Me Hope program helps people and communities recover from natural, human-caused or pandemic disasters through community outreach and access to resources including mental health services.
Virtual group counseling sessions for those coping with the effects of the pandemic are offered at 4 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. Thursdays, at semobh.org/CCPGroup.
Contact Gregg McBride, 573-327-1025, Jodie Richter, 573-33-2544, or Shannon Rainwater, 573-915-2825, to speak with a professional counselor at Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health, or call the crisis hotline 24/7 at 844-498-0408 or text “TalkWithUs to 66746.
To learn more about the program, visit www.moshowmehope.org or call 800-985-5990.
