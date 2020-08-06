Ozarks Medical Center and the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 14 in the Willard Hunter Classroom in the OMC Parkway Center.
Masks are required for donors and staff. For those who don’t have a mask, one will be provided.
All blood donations go to local area hospitals.
Appointments are strongly encouraged to safely manage donor flow. To schedule an appointment call 417-227-5006 or visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood.
For more information, visit www.cbco.org, or call the OMC Public Relations Department at 257-6735.
