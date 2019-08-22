Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) officials congratulate the hospital’s fifth nurse residency cohort on completing the program.
The residency cohort is OMC’s largest to date, with 24 nurses joining the hospital system. All 24 nurse residents passed their National Council Licensure Examinations (NCLEX) on the first attempt.
OMC’s Nurse Residency Program begins in January and June of each year. It is a 12-week program that assists recent graduates in the transition from nursing school into their new roles. Over the last 12 weeks, each of them spent time in about 28 areas of the hospital. The goal is to find the perfect fit by the end of the 12 weeks depending on job openings as each of them will stay at OMC. We are proud to say that all 24 current residents have found those perfect jobs.
“Our goal with the nurse residency program is to assist new nurses in finding their potential and future home at OMC where they will continue to serve our community with compassionate care, and bridge the gap between education and successful clinical practice,” said Karlee Marvin, nurse residency coordinator.
The June residency group consists of graduates from Missouri State University-West Plains; Cox College, Houston; Texas County Technical College, Houston; and Chattahoochee Valley Community College, Phenix City, Ala..
OMC is currently accepting applications for the January Cohort, with a deadline to apply by Nov. 1.
To be eligible, applicants must have completed a Registered Nursing (RN) program within six months and have current RN licensure, preferred or scheduled, with successful completion of the NCLEX within 90 days. For more information on how to apply, visit www.ozarksmedicalcenter.com/For-Community/Nurse-Residency-Program.aspx.
