Mercy and Mercy Research, in coordination with local blood donation programs, are participating in the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s investigation into the use of plasma from recovered COVID-19
patients to treat current COVID-19 patients meeting certain criteria.
In a unique position because of its own blood donor program, Mercy Hospital St. Louis began reaching
out to potential donors and had its first eligible donation April 6. \onors must have a positive COVID-19
test result, be 28 days symptom-free and then test negative for COVID-19. Plasma from one donor can
be used to treat up to three patients.
“Our team is excited to participate and contribute to the possible treatment of COVID-19,” said Dr. Emily
Schindler, medical director of Mercy Blood Donor Services in St. Louis.
“Currently, we are actively obtaining convalescent plasma donations from our recovered patients, and we
have already transfused our first patient/recipient,” said Dr. Fred McQueary, Mercy chief clinical officer
and executive vice president.
“When I got the call, I immediately said ‘Yes!’” said Walter Lamkin, who recently recovered from COVID-
19 and donated his plasma. “I want to make something good out of a bad situation and hope to make
more people aware of how easy the process is.”
According to the FDA, convalescent plasma that contains antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that
causes COVID-19, might be effective in fighting the virus. It has been studied in outbreaks of other
respiratory infections, including the 2009-2010 H1N1 influenza virus pandemic, 2003 SARS-CoV-1
epidemic, and the 2012 MERS-CoV epidemic.
Once collected, convalescent plasma will be distributed to hospitals treating COVID-19 patients. Treating
physicians identify appropriate recipients, and patients must consent to the treatment. After the patient is
transfused, caregivers must track and, as required, report data such as improvements or reactions.
Although promising, convalescent plasma has not yet been shown to be effective specifically in treating
COVID-19. The FDA’s COVID investigational new drug and expanded access programs allow providers
at participating hospitals to treat patients with or at risk of severe/life-threatening illness. Clinical trials
and research studies are underway across the country.
Mercy works with many blood collection agencies across its four states. The various agencies are
contacting eligible donors. However, anyone who has a positive coronavirus test who has not been
contacted is encouraged to reach out.
In the Springfield area, contact the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, www.cbco.org or 800-280-
5337. In most of Arkansas, contact the Arkansas Blood Institute, arkbi.org or 877-340-8777.
