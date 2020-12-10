Texas County Memorial Hospital’s East Wing COVID unit conversion project is well underway and nearing completion, hospital board members heard at their monthly meeting in November.
CEO Wes Murray reported Nov. 24 that the rewiring for nurse call monitors is nearly complete, new water lines with added pressure is being installed this week and medical air was set to be installed the first week of December.
All of the $476,463.36 in approved CARES Act funding for the hospital has been spent, and receipts have been turned into the county for reimbursement. The hospital has been reimbursed about $260,000 so far.
Murray mentioned that all of the dollars received have been used to increase safety for patients and improve the hospital’s ability to care for additional COVID patients.
Many of the items purchased to help the hospital keep patients and staff safe through the pandemic are already being used, he added.
“The emergency department is already using new air purifiers in their patient rooms and the disinfectant sprayers that will be used everywhere by the housekeeping department, were rolled out this week,” Murray told board members.
During his COVID update, Murray mentioned vaccines are almost ready for nationwide distribution and that efficacy rates are promising so far.
“TCMH is in line to receive a small supply for frontline staff initially, but vaccines for general public use may not be available until April 2021,” Murray said.
Quality Director Amanda Turpin said several new drugs are being approved to treat COVID patients, but it is undetermined when the hospital may begin receiving them.
Last week the hospital’s laboratory reported a 28% positivity rate of all COVID-19 tests performed, a reduction of 7% from a month ago.
While the members of the hospital’s COVID task force are pleased to see the positivity rate go down, they expressed concern that it would climb right back up after the conclusion of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Chief Financial Officer Linda Pamperien presented the financial report for the month of October.
“Overall revenues were down $325,429 from our budgeted expectations,” Pamperien said. “Inpatient volumes were up $529,054 and outpatient revenue was down $837,091.”
Pamperien reported that the hospital is up 70 admissions for the year compared to where the hospital was one year ago.
Bad debt for the month of October was $486,397.45 and the hospital incurred $200,001 in unbudgeted COVID expenses.
Pamperien reported that no additional federal CARES Act funds were booked for the month of October, as recommended by BKD, the hospital’s accounting firm.
TCMH ended the month of October with a negative bottom line of $129,433.61 and a year-to-date loss of $1,701,008.62.
During his administrative report, Murray said the Healthcare Foundation’s online auction to benefit Hospice of Care was a success.
“It is our first time to ever have an online auction, but the event generated just over $36,000 in cash and noncash gifts,” he said. “After all expenses, we are hoping to clear approximately $22,500 for Hospice of Care.”
Murray added that Jay Gentry, healthcare foundation director, did a phenomenal job coordinating the event.
Murray announced Certified Nursing Officer Doretta Todd-Wills, CNO has tendered her resigned from TCMH effective Dec. 31.
“Ms. Todd-Willis has served TCMH and this community for 33 years,” he said. “It has been a privilege and an honor to work with her.”
Murray mentioned he has already started the process of finding a replacement for the open CNO position.
Pamperien reported that a new nurse practitioner has been hired to work one day per week in the Licking Clinic.
Family Nurse Practitioner Dianna Keeling officially began with TCMH Nov. 30. She is a nursing instructor at Missouri State University in West Plains.
Murray reported that due to COVID, the 38th annual Celebration of TCMH Employees event will not take place as it has in the past. Instead, the hospital recognized staff in a smaller, more individualized setting in the Jayson Gentry Community Safe Room through the day on Friday.
Also present at the meeting were Public Relations Director Rachel Davis; Dr. Linda Milholen, MD; board members,Dr. Jim Perry, Omanez Fockler, Jay Loveland, Allan Branstetter and Steve Pierce; and Todd-Willis.
The next meeting of the TCMH board of trustees is noon Dec. 22. Due to current social distancing restrictions in place as a result of COVID-19, the meeting will take place via teleconference. To attend the meeting, call 417-967-1236 .
