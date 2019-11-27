Ozarks Medical Center will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9.
The festivities will take place in the hospital’s north entrance, beside the emergency department, at 1100 Kentucky Ave. in West Plains.
Entertainment and refreshments will be available, and guests will have the opportunity to create personalized ornaments.
