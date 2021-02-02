To help meet dental health needs of children and adults, Delta Dental of Missouri, a nonprofit dental benefits organization, has announced it is accepting applications for the first cycle of its 2021 Oral Health Grant Program.
The funding is designed to support oral health initiatives, educational programs and charitable causes across the state.
“In 2020, we were pleased to award 20 organizations across Missouri with more than $847,000 in grant funding,” said Rob Goren, president and CEO of Delta Dental of Missouri. “We work to continually expand the reach of our program to help people of all ages access vital dental care and educational services, so they can live better lives through improved dental health. We encourage organizations, which align with our mission to improve oral health, to apply for a grant.”
Delta Dental of Missouri’s Charitable Giving Committee evaluates each grant application from eligible organizations and determines the initiatives to be awarded funding. Objectives of the grant program include reducing oral disease through education, prevention and treatment; ensuring access to affordable, timely and high-quality dental care; enhancing awareness of good oral health with a focus on children and individuals in need; making a measurable difference in the oral health of Missourians; and helping to ensure that Missouri is among the states with the highest indicators of oral health.
Delta Dental of Missouri awards general operating grants, program/project grants, capacity-building grants and equipment grants for programs that promote the oral health of individuals in Missouri.
To be eligible for an oral health grant, applicants in Missouri must first complete a letter of inquiry through the online application system at www.deltadentalmo.com/AboutUs/oral-health-grant-program, which includes program guidelines and application instructions.
Online letters of inquiry are due by March 12, and online applications are due by March 24.
Applicants must be considered tax-exempt under 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or be a public or governmental entity, such as a public school or health department, and serve the people of Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.