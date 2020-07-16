Texas County Memorial Hospital has named Don Wilson of Houston the June employee of the month.
Wilson is a respiratory therapist in the sleep laboratory. He has been employed at TCMH for 26 years. Lauren Toman, cardiopulmonary department director, nominated Wilson for the award.
“Don goes the extra mile for every patient,” Toman said. “His kind and thoughtful attitude is always noticed.”
Toman mentioned that Wilson has won Dr. Juan Mella’s support, adding that Mella will often give Wilson some of the most complex patients to treat and diagnostically investigate, due to his innate ability to determine the right choice of therapy needed for each patient.
“Even if it takes Don all night and into the morning, he will not stop a sleep study until he has solved the patient’s sleep issue,” Toman said.
Toman explained that Wilson is thorough, and never takes shortcuts when he is performing his job.
“Don embodies the values of TCMH,” Toman said. “He is truly committed, even after so many years of service.”
As employee of the month, Wilson received a certificate honoring his achievement, a pin, a special parking place in the TCMH lot, one day of paid vacation, a $50 gift card and gift certificates to Paws N Claws, D&L Florist, Blissful Nirvana Massage, Wehr Motors, Savor Grill and Big Red Car Wash. A reception will be held in his department to honor Wilson.
Wilson is eligible for the 2020 TCMH employee of the year award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.