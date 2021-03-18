Ozarks Healthcare Laboratory Services will conduct low-cost lab health screenings at several of its locations through 2021.
Community members are invited and encouraged to get to know their numbers for blood sugar, cholesterol, thyroid, calcium and more. Checked those numbers regularly and knowing what they mean is a great first step towards better health, say officials with the medical system.
Low-cost lab health screenings will be conducted from 8 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, Sept. 21 and Dec. 14.
Screenings available for a minimal cost must be paid for by cash or check only and will include CBC, CMP, A1C, Lipid (Complete Blood Count, Comprehensive Metabolic Panel, Diabetic Screening and Cholesterol Screening), for $35; TSH (Thyroid Screening), $15; PSA (Prostate Cancer Screening) $15; and VIT-D (Vitamin D Screening), $30.
Labs are available at Ozarks Healthcare Laboratory Services, 1100 Kentucky Ave., West Plains; Ozarks Healthcare Alton, 100 Medical Drive, Alton; Ozarks Healthcare Gainesville, 37 Medical Dr., Gainesville; Ozarks Healthcare Mtn. Grove, 500 E. 19th St., Mtn. Grove; Ozarks Healthcare Mtn. View, 220 N. Elm St., Mtn. View; Ozarks Healthcare Thayer, 1375 Nettleton Ave., Thayer; Ozarks Healthcare Winona, 9104 State Highway 19, Winona; and West Plains Walk-In Clinic, 181 Kentucky Ave. (Highland Park), Suite 100, West Plains.
For more information, call Ozarks Healthcare Laboratory Services at 1-417-257-6736.
