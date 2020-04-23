Healthcare services remain open and staff are eager to continue serving patients at Texas County Memorial Hospital and clinics throughout the TCMH service area, say hospital officials.
Despite mandatory stay at home orders issued in Missouri in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, TCMH physicians remind the community that they are still here to take care of every patient’s healthcare needs.
TCMH providers have reported increases in the severity of illness of many patients who have waited longer than they should have to seek care.
“Even during this age of COVID-19, patients should not ignore their overall health,” said Dr. Matthew Brown.
TCMH facilities remain free from positive COVID-19 cases and hospital leaders want the community to know that patient safety remains the top priority and they urge patients not to neglect their healthcare needs during this time.
All TCMH clinics remain open for patient appointments and most of them have increased scheduling availability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.