Ozarks Medical Center officials announce West Plains native Chad Gleghorn was recently named inpatient pharmacy director.
Gleghorn brings 12 years of retail pharmacy experience to his new position, most recently as pharmacy manager at West Plains Health Mart Pharmacy. Gleghorn obtained his Doctorate of Pharmacy from the St. Louis College of Pharmacy. He completed clinical residencies at Mercy Hospitals in Springfield, Mtn. View and St. Louis, the John Cochran V.A. Medical Center in St. Louis, Walgreens and OMC.
The opportunity for longevity and stability and the brand new electronic health record is what attracted him to OMC.
“We are excited to welcome Chad to OMC,” said OMC President and CEO Tom Keller. “His attitude and dedication to the patient experience is a great addition to the inpatient pharmacy team.”
Gleghorn appreciates the legacy of his family and its involvement with the hospital system, and is grateful for the opportunity to serve the community. His great-grandfather was an original member of the board of directors when OMC was first founded.
“I am excited to join OMC in the time of so many positive changes in the organization,” said Gleghorn. “It is a natural next step for my career and I am happy to continue to build relationships I’ve made with patients in the community and see some familiar faces in the hallways of the hospital.”
In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his wife and their son on their farm. His favorite hobby is spending the day boating on Norfork Lake.
For more information about OMC, visit www.OzarksMedicalCenter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.