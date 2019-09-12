Officials with the nursing program at Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) will offer an eight-week certified nursing assistant (CNA) training program beginning Sept. 30.
The classes will meet on campus in Looney Hall Room 001.
The CNA training program is a noncredit course designed to provide training and clinical experience in the healthcare field. It will include eight weeks of lecture, lab and clinical instruction.
The program offers many benefits, said university officials, including the convenience of short-term evening classes, specialized training from licensed instructors with professional experience, a small class environment and many career options upon successful completion.
Job placement assistance will be available for those who successfully complete the program, as well.
The training costs $1,432 per person and includes books and materials such as scrubs, a watch, blood pressure cuff and stethoscope. It also includes an examination fee and the costs of a background check, tuberculosis test and drug screening.
Funding options are available.
Applicants must be 18 years or older prior to the first day of class, have a high school diploma or equivalent, the ability to lift 50-plus pounds without restriction, and pass a criminal background check and drug screening.
For more information about the program or to register, contact Sheila Barton, manager of workforce development, at 255-7784 or sheilabarton@missouristate.edu.
For more information about MSU-WP and its academic programs, visit www.wp.missouristate.edu or call the admissions office at 255-7955.
