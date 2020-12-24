Texas County Memorial Hospital honored Michelle Bergonzoni of Success and Amy Mills of Houston with a DAISY Award during a ceremony held for all of the DAISY Award nominees Dec. 17.
Two awards were given to make up for DAISY Award ceremony that was canceled in the spring due to COVID.
Bergonzoni is a registered nurse in the emergency department, but received the award from a day that she worked for TCMH Home Health of the Ozarks. Mills is an RN in the intensive care unit.
The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award is the highest recognition award for an RN and licensed practical nurse at TCMH.
Bergonzoni received the award as the result of a nomination she received from fellow TCMH employee, Tim DeHart, driver for the Medivan, which he submitted in recognition of the care he watched a patient receive from Bergonzoni after he drove them home following the patient’s discharge from the hospital.
In the nomination, DeHart explained how Bergonzoni took great efforts to make sure the patient’s needs were met, noting that the patient was unsure of their ability to care for themselves.
“Michelle made sure that they would have all of their meals prepared, someone to help them around their house and that they were going to receive the nursing care that they needed,” DeHart said. “Michelle recognized the patient’s fears and quickly got them all the help and care that they needed. She probably does this all of the time, but it was the first time I was involved. She is impressive.”
Mills received the DAISY Award as a result of a nomination she received from fellow hospital employee, Carol Turner, RN, submitted in recognition of the care Turner watched a patient receive from Mills while she was working in the ICU.
In the nomination, Turner explained how Mills went above and beyond throughout an entire weekend to calm and support a patient with COVID-19, and to keep them off the ventilator.
“Amy was able to use FaceTime to call the patient’s spouse so they could talk to each other while the patient was in isolation. I can’t really write how hard she worked for this patient and how much she cared about them,” Turner said. “She spent a lot of time in the room with the patient, trying to comfort them.”
Turner explained that the patient with COVID passed away, but she believes the care Mills provided helped the patient and their family have some quality time before they were gone.
Bergonzoni and Mills each received a special DAISY Award pin; a recognition certificate, a bouquet of fresh flowers, and a hand-carved stone sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch.”
The DAISY Award is part of the non-profit DAISY Foundation of Glen Ellen, Calif. The foundation was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, a little known but not uncommon autoimmune disease.
The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill and hospitalized inspired the DAISY Award as a way of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families. The DAISY Award recipient must be nominated for a specific act of extraordinary care that was experienced by the person making the nomination.
An additional recognition ceremony for Bergonzoni and Mills in their respective departments at TCMH will feature cinnamon rolls because Cinnabon cinnamon rolls were a personal favorite food of Barnes. During his hospitalization he always shared the cinnamon rolls with the nursing staff.
Special recognition and DAISY pins were also presented to nominees Christin Sharp, LPN, medical office complex; Marybeth Casper, RN, Home Health of the Ozarks; Shelly Rust, RN, medical surgical department; Clarissa Drake, LPN, medical surgical department; Chasity March, LPN, medical surgical department; Tara Grandstaff, RN, obstetrics; Judy Vernon, RN, obstetrics; Krystal Barton, RN, obstetrics; Shanda Melton, RN, emergency department; April Crites, RN, Home Health of the Ozarks; Jerid Land, RN, emergency department; Delilah Jones, RN, intensive care unit; and Bayle Herrin, LPN, medical surgical department.
TCMH employs 87 nurses in many departments of the hospital — medical surgical, obstetrics, emergency room, surgery, intensive care, home health, hospice and clinics.
