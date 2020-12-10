Ozarks Healthcare and the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will host a blood drive from noon until 6 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Willard Hunter Classroom in the OMC Parkway Center at 1211 Porter Wagoner Blvd. in West Plains.
The CBCO is the exclusive provider of blood, platelets and plasma to all local hospitals, including Ozarks Healthcare.
This month’s blood drive theme is “Drive 2 Save Lives.” Donors will receive a long-sleeved T-shirt while supplies last and will also be entered into a drawing for a 2020 Nissan Kicks mini-SUV.
A record number of 81 donors attended Ozarks Healthcare’s last blood drive hosted with the CBCO in late October. Event organizer and Ozarks Healthcare Education Supervisor Karlee Marvin said both organizations hope another record will be broken at the December drive.
“Donating blood is the perfect way to give back this holiday season,” Marvin said. “We live in a generous community and hope to see many turn out to give a meaningful gift that can help save lives.”
Masks are required for donors and staff. For those who don’t have a mask, one will be provided.
All donations will be distributed to local area hospitals. Appointments are strongly encouraged to safely manage donor flow. To schedule an appointment, call 417-227-5006 or visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood.
The CBCO is also accepting plasma donations from individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 at its center by appointment in Springfield. Plasma donors will be required to show confirmation of a COVID-19 diagnosis from a doctor. For inquiries, call 417-227-5006.
