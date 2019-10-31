Dr. Raghav Chaudhary and Dr. Ritu Kathuria have recently joined the hospitalist team at Ozarks Medical Center (OMC).
A hospitalist is a physician who focuses solely on caring for patients while they are staying in the hospital. Hospitalists assess and treat the patient’s acute medical condition, keep the patient’s primary physician informed of their progress, and coordinate all aspects of the patient’s hospital care.
Other members of the team include Dr. Kendell Clarkston, Dr. Priscilla Frase, Dr. Oleksandr Halytskyy, Dr. Mirza Mahmood, Dr. Alex Makarian, Dr. Muhammed Qamar, Dr. Samantha Wallace and Dr. Linda Wangui.
“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Chaudhary and Dr. Kathurian to our hospitalist team,” said OMC President and CEO Tom Keller. “They both bring a wealth of experience to the OMC Medical Group. We are fortunate to have them choose OMC as the place to further their careers and raise their family.”
Chaudhury earned his medical degree from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Medical College, India, and completed an internal medicine residency at Seton Hall University-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, N.J. He also earned a post graduate diploma in clinical cardiology from Indira Gandhi National Open University, India.
After focusing on cardiology during medical school and postgraduate study, he chose to focus on internal medicine during residency.
“I wished to have a broader scope of medical services to offer patients, along with being able to establish more comprehensive relationships with my patients,” said Chaudhury.
Dr. Chaudhury enjoys many sports, including basketball, cricket and soccer. He is looking forward to following the Zizzers and Missouri State University-West Plains teams.
Dr. Ritu Kathuria earned her medical degree from Manipal University, India, and completed an internal medicine residency at Seton Hall University-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, N.J. She also completed a fellowship in infectious disease at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York.
Chaudhury and Kathuria met and married while working as physicians in India and emigrated to the U.S. to further their training and practice in the United States. After five years in the New York City area, the couple wanted to settle somewhere they could raise their young daughter.
“I welcome the opportunity to practice in the patient-physician collaborative culture at OMC,” said Kathuria. “My husband and I feel that we’ve found a wonderful place to raise our family in this community.”
Ozarks Medical Center is a system of care encompassing eight primary care and 17 specialty clinics, along with complete rehabilitation, behavioral healthcare, and home care services. While the 114-bed acute care hospital cares for more than 5,400 admissions, the entire medical system has more than 364,000 patient visits annually, in South Central Missouri and Northern Arkansas.
To learn more about the OMC Hospitalist Team, call 417-257-5800.
