The West Plains Senior Center will host a blood pressure clinic by appointment only between 10 a.m. and noon Aug. 13.
The clinic, made possible by Southern Care & Comfort, will be held at the center, 416 E. Main St. in West Plains. Spots are limited.
Those interested may call center Director Joy Hays at 256-4055 to make an appointment.
