Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the area’s exclusive provider of blood products to over 40 area hospitals, has a shortage of O positive and B positive blood types and donations are needed immediately to ensure that adequate reserve levels are maintained, said officials.
A blood drive will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Thayer High School, 401 E. Walnut St. in Thayer. From 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sept. 6, donors in Mtn. View can give blood at the Community Center, 125 W. First St.
CBCO is the sole local provider of blood for patients at hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas. Sick and injured hospital patients depend on CBCO donors to provide the lifesaving blood they need.
Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as a part of CBCO’s donor rewards program. LifePoints may be redeemed online for a variety of gift cards, or points may be assigned to other meaningful causes or charities. More information on the LifePoints donor rewards program may be found at www.cbco.org. To be eligible to give blood, donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID. For more information visit www.cbco.org, or call toll free 800-280-5337.
