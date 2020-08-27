On Tuesday, Charlotte Gray will transition ownership of Texas County Technical College (TCTC) in Houston.
For the past 25 years, Gray has been president of TCTC and has developed a successful nursing school well-respected in the surrounding area, say college officials. Now, Arizona College, with numerous locations in the southwest, Texas and Florida, will become TCTC’s new owner.
“We are excited to welcome the students and colleagues of TCTC to the Arizona College of Nursing community,” said Nick Mansour, president of Arizona College of Nursing. “Our purpose which is shared by the TCTC leadership team is to provide students the opportunity to improve their lives through education, and we look forward to supporting the healthcare education needs of the Houston area community.”
Arizona College of Nursing, nationally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools, as is Texas County Technical, focuses on nursing education and allied health training and has been serving students for nearly 30 years. Arizona College of Nursing is a private, degree-granting institution established in Glendale, Ariz.
The two organizations, TCTC and Arizona College of Nursing, share the same vision, have solid reputations, and are student centered with emphasis on an evidence-based curriculum, say officials, adding that Arizona College of Nursing will bring more resources and will be able to take TCTC programs to the next level.
The name, Texas County Technical College, will not change; class sizes will remain small; one-on-one help will continue while maintaining TCTC’s core values. Daily operations will continue, with the a new Practical Nursing program and the Accelerated LPN to RN cohort having entered its second semester Monday.
If anyone has questions regarding the change in ownership, contact the campus at 417-967-5466. Applications for the 20/21 Practical Nursing program will be available starting Tuesday, and applications are currently being accepted for the May 2021 Accelerated LPN to RN program.
