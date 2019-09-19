The preparation for a colonoscopy may not be the most pleasant experience, but knowing they can get the cancer-detecting test close to home can help ease patients’ concerns.
Mercy St. Francis Hospital is making the test even more convenient, with the addition of another doctor and more availability. Dr. Donald Thompson, a Mercy gastroenterologist, is joining his colleague, Dr. Daniel Brady, to provide services in Mtn. View.
“This will open up even more appointments for our community so they don’t have to travel for care,” said Michael Buxbaum, manager of surgical services at Mercy St. Francis Hospital. “We know how important screening tests are in detecting cancer at its most treatable stage, so we want to encourage everyone to take the time to make the appointment.”
The American Cancer Society recommends those at average risk of colorectal cancer begin screenings at age 45. If you have a family history, talk with your family doctor to see if screening should begin at an earlier age. Don’t let nervousness about the procedure keep you from getting this life-saving screening. To find out more about what’s involved, check out www.mercy.net/service/colonoscopy.
Along with colonoscopies, Drs. Thompson and Brady offer basic diagnostic upper and lower endoscopy as well. To get an appointment, patients may ask their family doctor to refer them to Mercy St. Francis Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.