Several blood drives will be held by the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO).
A drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Mtn. View Community Center, 125 W. First Street, from 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 6 at Koshkonong High School, 100 School St. and from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 7 at Thayer High School, 401 E. Walnut.
CBCO is the sole local provider of blood for patients at 41 area hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas.
Supplies of type A negative, O negative and B negative blood are at less than normal levels.
CBCO strives for area blood reserves to be at around a three-day supply for all blood types. Since it takes around 200 donations per day to meet area needs, the public, especially type A negative, O negative and B negative donors, are urged to continue to help by donating at a CBCO blood drive or donor center near them.
Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as a part of CBCO’s donor rewards program. LifePoints may be redeemed online for a variety of gift cards, or points may be assigned to other meaningful causes or charities. More information on the LifePoints donor rewards program may be found at www.cbco.org.
To be eligible to give blood, a donor must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID.
For more information visit the website at www.cbco.org, or call toll-free 1-800-280-5337.
