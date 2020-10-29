Troy Caron, D.O., board-certified orthopedic surgeon, recently joined the multidisciplinary Ozarks Medical Center Medical Group. Dr. Caron brings over 15 years of clinical experience to OMC Orthopedics and Spine.
Dr. Troy Caron is fellowship-trained in spine surgery and can diagnose and treat disorders from the neck to low back. These can include arthritis, injuries, tumors and infections. Dr. Caron also completed a fellowship in trauma and has 15 years of experience treating basic broken bones, and more complicated breaks such as those involving the joints and difficult fractures that may not heal initially.
As specified by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, orthopedic surgeons are medical doctors who have completed a total of approximately 14 years of formal education. Board-certified orthopedic surgeons must maintain their certification with continuous, lifelong learning and demonstration of their expertise on a regular basis via an oral or written examination.
An orthopedic surgeon is an expert with extensive training in the proper diagnosis and both nonsurgical and surgical treatment of injuries and diseases of the musculoskeletal system.
Dr. Caron completed a fellowship in spine at the University of Washington / Harborview Medical Center, Seattle, as well as a trauma fellowship at the Florida Orthopaedic Institute, Tampa. He completed a residency in orthopedic sugery at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio, and earned his medical degree from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine, Biddeford, Maine.
Caron’s interest in medicine began as a high school athlete, when he became interested in the musculoskeletal system. As a medical student, he decided to add a specialization in spine surgery. Having grown up in a small town, Caron said was attracted the close knit community that West Plains offers.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Caron as the newest member of the OMC Medical Group bringing with him not just a stellar surgical background, but with the addition of a spine specialty,” said Dr. Antony Joseph, president of OMC Medical Group. “We will continue to expand OMC’s specialty clinics to serve the needs of the area residents and continue to be the healthcare provider of choice in the Ozarks. ”
OMC Orthopedics and Spine is located at 1210 N. Kentucky Ave., West Plains. Dr. Caron sees patients by referral from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Call 256-1745 for more information.
OMC Orthopedics provides an on-call physician, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. After-hour orthopedic injuries may be evaluated at the OMC Emergency Room.
