Texas County Memorial Hospital has named Taylor York of Summersville the January employee of the month.
York is a receptionist at the medical complex in Houston. She has been employed at TCMH for three years and was nominated for the award by her supervisor, Missy Sigman, clinic manager.
“Taylor is awesome at the front desk,” Sigman said. “She handles many tasks simultaneously in her position and she does them all very well.”
Sigman explained that York is both professional and compassionate with their patients.
“Taylor takes initiative and tries to improve her skills so she can perform her job better,” Sigman said. “I have a lot of respect for her and the work that she does for our clinic each day.”
As employee of the month, York received a certificate honoring her achievement, a pin, a special parking place in the TCMH lot, one day of paid vacation, a $50 gift card and gift certificates to Paws N Claws, D&L Florist, Blissful Nirvana Massage, Wehr Motors, Savor Grill and Big Red Car Wash.
A reception will be held at the hospital in honor of York, who is eligible for the 2020 TCMH employee of the year award.
