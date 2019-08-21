Family Nurse Practitioner Beverly Denton has joined the medical team at Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) Mtn. View Family Medicine, 220 N. Elm St., Mtn. View.
Denton previously worked for Mercy Medical Clinic in Mtn. View, since 2001. She holds a Master of Science from University of Missouri-St. Louis; and Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Missouri State University-Springfield.
Originally from Summersville, Denton and her husband have two children. In their spare time, they enjoy following their children’s sports as well as outdoor activities around the river. With her family roots firmly in the Mtn. View area, she looks forward to continuing to serve the community.
Denton says she was happy to join OMC as she admires their patient-centered culture and appreciates the ability to offer a multitude of services to her patients, in one convenient location.
“We are very excited to welcome Beverly to the OMC family,” said Pam Ream, vice president, OMC Medical Group. “Her years of experience and service to the local community, make her an excellent provider.”
Denton joins Dr. Druery Dixon and Nurse Practitioner L. Reese Marriott. OMC’s family medicine clinics are committed to improving the quality of life for all the people in the region through accessible healthcare services.
Services available for adults and children include X-ray, limited lab services, worker’s comp, drug screens, physicals, diabetes care, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy. Patients are seen from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Friday. For more information or to make an appointment, call OMC Mtn. View at 417-934-2273.
Ozarks Medical Center is a system of care encompassing eight primary care and 16 specialty clinics, along with complete rehabilitation, behavioral healthcare, and home care services. While the 114-bed acute care hospital cares for more than 5,400 admissions, the entire medical system has more than 364,000 patient visits annually, in South Central Missouri and Northern Arkansas. For more information about OMC, visit www.ozarksmedicalcenter.com.
