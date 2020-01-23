The Department of Veterans Affairs offers a mobile app, using text messaging capability, to promote self-care for veterans enrolled in VA health care.
Patients using the app, called Annie, receive automated prompts to track and monitor their own health and motivational/educational messages. Annie also sends VA appointment reminders and messages from the patient’s local VA medical center.
The Annie app enables clinicians to use and create care protocols that allow patients to easily submit their health readings back to Annie. Messages and patients’ data are stored in the Annie system where clinicians can view the texts and readings as needed.
Through the app, providers can request and receive health readings from patients, such as blood pressure, glucose and caloric intake; patient responses are stored in the app’s system to be viewed by providers; and patients can be enrolled in protocols and may receive alerts from Annie if readings fall below or above set expectations.
The app also features the ability for providers to send messages on behalf of a patient’s VA medical facility to quickly reach groups of patients who have opted-in to receiving messages and updates from their medical center VA officials note that Annie is for patient self-care and not for direct texting between veterans and staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.